The 12 days of Congress’ clichés

Lawmakers began to smell the heady scent of jet fumes as a flurry of activity lifted a stalemate threatening to derail the end-of-year train and/or Christmas tree and kick the can into next year.

But don’t get too excited: Aides said nothing is final.

By the time December rolls around, this is usually where things stand on the Hill. Cliché after cliché piles up, as Congress races to get out of town. With platitudes so thick on the ground, it’s hard not to trip.

When we asked House members this week to name their favorite or most hated year-end clichés, we mostly got blank stares. A few laughed.

Since lawmakers couldn’t seem to list any, we went ahead and did it for them, with the help of some congressional observers.