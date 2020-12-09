Clyburn wants ‘halt’ to Biden tapping House Democrats for administration

Wary of a narrow majority, one of President-elect Joe Biden’s closest allies in Congress isn’t sure the Democratic Caucus can afford to see any more House members join the new administration.

“I think we better bring that to a halt,” Majority Whip James E. Clyburn told reporters Wednesday.

In addition to being the Democratic Party’s top vote-counter in the House, Clyburn is also the chairman of Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is in charge of the festivities (both in-person and virtual) away from Capitol Hill.

Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden ahead of his home state South Carolina primary was seen as a key to Biden reviving his campaign.

“Two votes I can handle,” Clyburn said. “I don’t know if I can handle three.”