Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Tuesday said five judicial nominees on the committee’s Thursday agenda will likely be the final ones from President Donald Trump reported to the Senate floor.

“We got the markup Thursday, and that’s it as far as I know,” the South Carolina Republican said Tuesday.

The agenda includes consideration of a measure that would regulate how social media companies moderate content on their platforms, and the judicial nominations, which include Thomas L. Kirsch II for the on the U.S. Court of Appeals 7th Circuit.

Graham and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s push to confirm judges nominated to lifetime appointments by a president whose party has lost the White House hasn’t occurred, with one exception, in more than a century.

The 7th Circuit Court seat was vacated by now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate in October after a truncated nomination process to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.