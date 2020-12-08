NDAA envisions new military policies on sexual assaults

The defense authorization conference report that Congress is likely to send to the White House this week contains a bevy of previously unpublicized new protections for victims of sexual assault in the military.

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the fiscal 2021 NDAA bill. But assuming it becomes law — whether this year or early next — it is likely to include the sexual assault initiatives.

The list of provisions includes a proposal to make it more difficult to overturn convictions in military courts — a change that will affect all criminal cases, not just sexual crimes.

Also in the NDAA is a requirement that the Pentagon write “Safe to Report” regulations, which would enable military personnel who allege they were sexually assaulted to report it without fear of punishment for minor misconduct such as underage drinking or violating curfew.

The bill does not, however, include a provision long supported by victims’ advocates: moving the prosecution of such crimes outside the military chain of command and into the hands of purportedly more independent authorities.