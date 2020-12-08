Inauguration planning the latest thing to enter the controversy zone

A meeting of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies turned sour Tuesday, when Republican leaders on the typically uncontroversial panel rejected a resolution that would assert that Joe Biden is president-elect.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have been slow to acknowledge the election results, in deference to President Donald Trump, who continues to refute his clear defeat despite recounts affirming them, states certifying electors and loss after loss in court cases challenging Biden’s win.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., offered a motion recognizing that the group was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate, during a closed-door meeting of the JCCIC in Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and JCCIC Chairman Roy Blunt, R-Mo., all voted against the motion. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the ranking Democrat on the Rules Committee, voted with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hoyer in favor of the motion.

The rejected proposal would have prompted the JCCIC to announce that they are preparing for the inauguration of Biden and Harris, in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee and public health experts.