Biden’s Pentagon nominee faces skepticism

Lloyd Austin, the retired Army general who President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday is his choice for Defense secretary, already faces a gantlet of questions from both sides of the aisle even before his nomination has come to Capitol Hill.

The Senate must confirm all Cabinet nominees. But in Austin’s case, he also must obtain from both the Senate and the House a waiver from a law that bars retired military officers from becoming Defense secretary within seven years of leaving the service. He would be the second man within four years to require that waiver and the third in history.

Biden made the case for his pick in a statement Tuesday.

"Throughout his lifetime of dedicated service — and in the many hours we’ve spent together in the White House Situation Room and with our troops overseas — General Austin has demonstrated exemplary leadership, character, and command," Biden said. "He is uniquely qualified to take on the challenges and crises we face in the current moment, and I look forward to once again working closely with him as a trusted partner to lead our military with dignity and resolve, revitalize our alliances in the face of global threats, and ensure the safety and security of the American people.”

Austin, 67, would be the first African American secretary of Defense. Despite the prospect of a historic first in that regard, early reaction to reports of Austin’s coming nomination, including concerns related to civilian control of the military, suggests Biden could have a battle on his hands to get Austin confirmed — including from Democrats.