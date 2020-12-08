President Donald Trump signed a mostly symbolic executive order Tuesday specifying that the United States should get first access to any vaccine, formalizing with fanfare what experts say is already de facto U.S. policy.

“We are the most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Today, we are on the verge of another modern medical miracle,” Trump said in an address at an elaborate “vaccine summit” at the White House. “I’ll sign an executive order to ensure the United States government prioritizes the getting out of vaccines to U.S. citizens before sending it out to other nations.”

But the executive order won't create any new rules or prevent pharmaceutical companies from entering into bilateral agreements with foreign nations, according to a background briefing with senior administration officials Monday. It’s not clear the administration could prevent pharmaceutical companies from drawing on U.S. plants to satisfy agreements.

“It is not clear to us that this spells out a significant departure in policy,” said Peter Maybarduk, an expert in the pharmaceutical industry and trade at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group.

Some global health experts say the “America first” message is counterproductive in a pandemic that easily seeps across borders. Advocates for greater global access to vaccine technology describe this position as “vaccine nationalism.”