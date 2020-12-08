Advocates to press Biden, Congress on facial recognition curbs

Advocates for privacy rights, civil liberties and racial justice are preparing to press the next Congress and the Biden administration to impose stricter regulations on the use of facial recognition tools and other types of biometric surveillance technology.

Amid a national debate over policing and systemic racism, groups such as the nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology plan to push lawmakers from both parties as well as President-elect Joe Biden to regulate a technology that experts say poses a disparate threat to communities of color, especially in the hands of law enforcement.

“President-elect Biden has made a commitment to address disparities in the criminal justice system, and that should extend to some of the technological causes of disparity, like facial recognition, that has a disproportionately negative impact on African Americans,” Greg Nojeim, a senior counsel at CDT and director of its Freedom, Security and Technology Project, told CQ Roll Call.

In a letter last month to the Biden transition team, CDT joined 29 other organizations in urging federal agency review teams to “prioritize civil rights and technology equities” when recruiting personnel for the new administration. Federal departments should hire dedicated technology and civil rights staff to consider how new regulations would affect vulnerable and underrepresented populations, the letter said.

“With better understanding of civil rights and technology and a clear directive to address these issues, agencies can create a regulatory environment that encourages companies to design tools with equity impacts in mind,” the groups said. “Without a diverse range of expertise focusing on tech policy, the new administration will not achieve the equitable outcomes it seeks.”