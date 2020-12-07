Congress moves to give Pentagon more say in Energy Department’s nukes budget

Congress is poised to give the Pentagon a new mechanism for influencing the Energy Department’s spending on nuclear warheads and bombs.

Critics and proponents alike think the proposed process, set forth in the defense authorization conference report, could lead to pressure to spend more and more on atomic weapons. And the pending legislation does not sit well with some members of both parties who fear it could exert downward pressure on nonmilitary priorities at the Energy Department.

The final version of the NDAA would empower the Defense Department’s Nuclear Weapons Council, a group of senior Pentagon civilians and top military officers, to certify in writing to the White House and Congress whether the Energy Department’s nuclear weapons budget is “adequate” each year — even before it is sent to Capitol Hill.

Congress is likely to vote in the coming days to clear the legislation for President Donald Trump’s signature. He has threatened to veto it over other issues. But precedent favors the bill’s eventual enactment: It has happened for 59 straight fiscal years.

Long-running debate

The Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA, oversees spending on nuclear weapons and related research — a proposed $19.7 billion in fiscal 2021, more than half the Energy Department’s overall budget.