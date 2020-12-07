A Trump veto of defense bill could cut lawmakers’ holiday break short

Congress should cut short its coming recess, if necessary, to ensure a defense authorization bill becomes law this year, senior House members said Monday.

Asked if Congress would take a shorter holiday break if it was necessary to override a presidential veto of the NDAA, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said: “I hope so. That would be my expectation.”

Earlier on Monday, the chairman and ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee said an override during what would otherwise be a holiday recess may be necessary to enable troops to get authorization for pay raises and to ensure other important provisions become law.

“If the president vetoes it, we will come back to vote to override,” said Adam Smith, D-Wash., the committee chairman, in a conference call with reporters.

“We would be rightly and fairly criticized when we can’t come back to deal with military pay,” said Texas Republican Mac Thornberry, the ranking member, in separate call.