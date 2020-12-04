Will Biden retain any top Trump officials?

Is there anyone in a top role in President Donald Trump’s administration whom President-elect Joe Biden might keep around?

After President Barack Obama was elected, he retained the services of President George W. Bush’s Defense secretary, Robert Gates.

Gates was viewed as a steady hand at the Pentagon. But given the constant upheaval at the top levels of the Trump administration, there aren’t many figures with that kind of nonpartisan gravitas. Because Gates was already Senate-confirmed, there was no need for a nomination.

Asked during a press briefing Friday whether the incoming Biden administration wants a “clean break” from the Trump era, incoming White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield indicated that was part of the ongoing agency review process.

Bedingfield praised the cooperation of career federal employees at departments and agencies, as well as some political appointees of the outgoing president.