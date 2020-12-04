Photos of the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

One week remains on the official congressional schedule for 2020. As lawmakers look to head out of town for the holidays and adjourn the 116th sine die, there are still a few items left on their agenda — including funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year.

This week, a few new members were sworn in, while others got busy packing up their offices to move up or out. Here is how the week looked through the lenses of the CQ Roll Call photojournalists.

Visitors gather at the Capitol Christmas tree at sunset on Thursday evening. This year's tree, an Engelmann Spruce, came from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

People dine in outdoor pods at Ted's Bulletin on 14th Street NW in Washington on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The Washington Monument is silhouetted at sunset on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, arrives for a news conference with a group of bipartisan lawmakers from the House and Senate to unveil a COVID-19 emergency relief framework in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden's DHS Secretary-Designate Alejandro Mayorkas in the LBJ Room in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., exits the Senate floor after a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. The retiring senator delivered his farewell speech in the Senate on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen.-elect Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., arrives in the Capitol to be sworn in on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., checks his phone on the second floor of the Capitol before a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A worker carries a box of packing tape through a hallway in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday. Some members of Congress are moving into new offices while others are moving out. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a ceremonial swearing in of Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Ga., as he fills the congressional seat of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., center, and members of the House Freedom Caucus gather to hold a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an "investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud" outside the Capitol on Thursday. Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, right, Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., also appear. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)