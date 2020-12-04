House marks 150 years of Black members

After a year spent reckoning with the nation’s deeply rooted racism, a new exhibit in the House honors and commemorates 150 years of Black representation in the chamber, starting with Joseph Rainey, who blazed a trail for generations of Black House members.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped by the exhibit Friday morning, joined by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who both shared details and context beyond what is included in the nine panels of photos, images and documents on display.

“That is just fabulous,” Pelosi said of the large blue panels lining the first-floor hallway on the House side of the Capitol. “This is so timely.”

A video showing the first African American representatives of each state brought surprise and some head-shaking from the three House officials.

“It’s astounding,” Johnson said when Steven Horsford of Nevada flashed onto the screen. Horsford was the first Black person elected to the House from the Silver State, in 2013.