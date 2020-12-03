Georgia’s Scott to make history in taking Agriculture gavel

Georgia lawmaker David Scott won his campaign for chairman of the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday with a majority of House Democrats selecting him to lead the panel in the 117th Congress.

Scott makes committee history in becoming the first African American to take the committee’s top post in the panel's 200 years. He will replace Collin C. Peterson, D-Minn., who lost his race for a 16th term in Congress on Nov. 3.

Scott received 144 votes in the Democratic caucus and Jim Costa of California received 83 votes.

Scott attributed his victory “to a diverse coalition of members from across our nation” and said he has several priorities for the next Congress.

“I will use this critical opportunity to represent the values of our entire caucus and advance our priorities for trade, disaster aid, climate change, sustainable agriculture, SNAP, crop insurance, small family farms, specialty crops, and rural broadband,” he said in a statement, using the acronym for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program once known as food stamps.