No cheers or jeers at the mostly virtual House office lottery

A lone clap was briefly heard Thursday when California Rep.-elect Young Kim drew, virtually, the first choice of office space among her incoming freshman colleagues. The near silence wasn’t a reflection of the Republican’s popularity, just a side effect of a mostly virtual process put in place to make the usually raucous tradition safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every two years, the office lottery that closes out new member orientation becomes a delicate game of chance that will determine who gets choice workspace — and who must toil in the congressional badlands.

Gone was the packed room in the Rayburn House Office Building, where members-elect, their aides, spouses, media and an array of House staff would typically erupt in cheers when a low lottery number was picked, by hand from a box full of numbered chips.

Lucy McBath, D-Ga., does a dance after drawing number 18 during the new member room lottery draw in the Rayburn Building on Nov. 30, 2018. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Instead, staff from the Architect of the Capitol House Superintendent’s office were in a room with a limited number of aides for incoming members, where a computerized algorithm chose the order in which names would be selected for the lottery drawing. Members-elect tuned in on Microsoft Teams while the media and others watched on a livestream.

There’s a domino effect that frees up offices for newcomers. Returning members have already laid claim to choice real estate made available by resignations, retirements and lost elections. That leaves whatever space they’ve abandoned for the new class to fill.