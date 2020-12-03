Justice Department sues Facebook over H-1B workers

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Thursday against Facebook, alleging the social media company discriminated against Americans by favoring temporary foreign workers.

The lawsuit alleges that between January 2018 until at least Sept. 18, 2019, Facebook refused to recruit or actively hire qualified U.S. workers for more than 2,600 positions. Instead, the company reserved those spots for H-1B visa holders and other temporary immigrant workers, according to the lawsuit filed by the Justice Department.

U.S. businesses that want to hire foreign workers must go through the permanent labor certification process, which requires companies to first prove there are no qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions they seek to fill.

The Justice Department said its nearly two-year investigation determined that Facebook failed to conduct a genuine search for qualified domestic workers and intentionally saved thousands of positions for foreigners.

“Facebook’s discriminatory recruitment and hiring practice is routine, ongoing, and widespread,” it said in its lawsuit. “It discriminates against U.S. workers because of their immigration or citizenship status, and it harms them by limiting their ability to apply, to be considered, and to be hired for all (qualified) jobs at Facebook.”