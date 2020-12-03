Jason Smith plans focus on ‘security’ issues in new Budget panel role

Rep. Jason Smith wants Republicans to be the party of “security” with an emphasis on the “working class” as he prepares to take the top GOP slot on the House Budget Committee next year.

Referring to what he terms economic, community and educational security, the three-term Missouri Republican said he will stump for minimizing taxes, guaranteeing funding for the military and law enforcement and providing parents with more school choices.

Smith said he’ll be aggressive in attacking what he considers far-left policies advocated by House Democrats, and he is convinced Republicans will win back control of the more narrowly divided House in the 2022 midterms.

“We will win the majority in two years,” he told CQ Roll Call after his election as ranking member Thursday. Democrats, he said, “just keep dividing themselves in an internal war where it’s the progressives vs. the normal, what I would say back home in Missouri is the regular Democrats versus the progressive socialists.”

Smith, the outgoing House GOP conference secretary, edged out the more senior Bill Johnson of Ohio to win the Budget ranking member job. Smith also serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy and major entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.