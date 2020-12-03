Hoyer sets Saturday deadline for omnibus spending deal

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told fellow Democrats on a conference call Thursday he wants an omnibus spending deal reached by midnight on Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown next week.

In theory, that timeline would give lawmakers and staff time to put the text into legislative form and post it publicly, in advance of a House floor vote no later than next Thursday. That would give the Senate a day to process it before current stopgap funding runs dry after 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The Maryland Democrat’s push for quick action on long-stalled negotiations came amid growing doubts that an omnibus package wrapping up $1.4 trillion in spending for the current fiscal year could be completed in time. Senate appropriators have begun considering the need for another stopgap funding measure.

“I think it’s going to take longer, but I hope it won’t,” Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., told reporters Thursday. While Hoyer has a “worthy goal,” Shelby said, “I don’t know if it’s realistic or not.”

Hoyer told the House Democratic Caucus on Thursday's call to urge top negotiators to get moving and avoid the need to remain in Washington any longer than necessary to wrap up the year's business. He dismissed Senate Republicans' pessimism, according to an aide's account of the discussion, saying: "If we think it will not get done, it will not get done."