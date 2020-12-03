In close vote, Senate makes first lame-duck Fed confirmation

The Senate made Christopher Waller the first Federal Reserve Board nominee to be confirmed during a lame duck session, in a tight 48-47 vote Thursday.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted against Waller alongside the entire Democratic Conference, including five moderates who voted to advance his nomination out of the Senate Banking Committee: Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama.

"I think that President-elect Biden ought to have that appointment," said Jones, who lost his reelection race.

Waller, a respected economist and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ research director, was nominated in January with Judy Shelton, a controversial pick whose own nomination was narrowly blocked in November. Waller was picked to fill a seat vacated by Sarah Bloom Raskin with a term that ends in 2030.

With Waller’s confirmation, President-elect Joe Biden will only have one vacancy to fill on the seven-member Fed board. Biden's choice would, if confirmed, be just the second Democrat on the Fed, joining Lael Brainard. While Waller is expected to be a conventional vote on interest rate decisions, his confirmation solidifies a conservative majority on regulatory matters.