Defense bill seeks to bolster military’s pandemic response

The final agreement on the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill includes a slate of provisions intended to bolster the military’s response to the coronavirus, a day after the U.S. recorded its single worst daily death toll since the pandemic began.

House and Senate conferees released the agreement on the massive $731.6 billion policy measure late Thursday. It prescribes Pentagon spending levels for the coming year.

Within the bill are at least 10 measures that directly address the military’s role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, including requiring the Pentagon to maintain personal protective equipment for all servicemembers, directing the Defense secretary to develop a national pandemic response strategy and expanding the telemedicine capabilities of the Veterans Affairs Department.

“This year’s NDAA has been crafted in the midst of an unprecedented national pandemic. Over the past nine months, the U.S. military has assisted in numerous ways to support communities across the nation, while at the same time facing the dual challenges of protecting the health of service members and maintaining military preparedness,” the Senate Armed Services Committee said in a statement.

One provision requires the Defense Department to maintain a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment sufficient for every active and reserve servicemember while also ensuring that DOD laboratories have the technology needed to develop vaccines and therapeutics for any future pandemic.