Conferees unveil NDAA as veto threat looms

A House-Senate conference committee has finished work on a $731.6 billion defense authorization conference report that would authorize near-record spending on national defense.

President Donald Trump has promised to veto the fiscal 2021 measure, known as the NDAA. But the legislation is mostly filled with military spending proposals that both parties embrace.

Trump opposes this year’s NDAA because of one thing it contains, a mandate to change military base names that commemorate Confederates, and another thing it lacks: a repeal of legal protections for social media companies.

If the president vetoes the bill, the House and Senate almost certainly have the votes to override the veto or, alternatively, to clear a newly minted version of essentially the same NDAA early in the next Congress.

First, lawmakers must clear this bill. The House voted Thursday by unanimous consent to take up the NDAA conference report at any time and to vote on it after an hour of debate. It appears the vote will happen next week. It is not yet clear when the Senate might take it up for a vote.