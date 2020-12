Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a tearful farewell to retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

“You’re leaving this body, and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here,” McConnell said, choking back tears.

