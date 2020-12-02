Rogers likely to become top Armed Services Republican

The House Republican Steering Committee has recommended Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., to be the next ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Rogers, 62, must still be approved by the full House GOP Conference, which is expected to vote on the matter Thursday.

Rogers, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, beat out Reps. Michael R. Turner of Ohio and Rob Wittman of Virginia to fill the Armed Services post. The selection of Rogers was first reported by Politico late Tuesday.

If approved, Rogers will fill the ranking member post being vacated by Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, who is retiring at the end of this term after 25 years in Congress and for whom this year’s annual Pentagon policy bill, or the National Defense Authorization Act, is named.

The Armed Services Committee is central in the showdown now playing out to approve a final version of that Pentagon policy bill before Congress adjourns for the remainder of the year. The most contentious issue has been the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate figures. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to veto any legislation that would rename the bases.