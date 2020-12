(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Actors portray Mary and Joseph during the annual "Live Nativity on Capitol Hill," held by Faith & Liberty in the Nation's Capital on Wednesday. The Christian lobbying group stages this event annually in front of the Supreme Court.

This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a pared-down nativity. In the past, three wise men, camels and donkeys have been seen at the event.