Lawmakers line up showdown with Trump over Confederate base names

The defense authorization conference report for fiscal 2021 will defy a veto threat and require a change to the names of U.S. military bases that honor Confederate soldiers, according to a senator who championed the change.

“It’s in,” Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told reporters Wednesday.

President Donald Trump had threatened to veto the NDAA if it contained such a requirement. On Tuesday evening, he threatened a veto on another issue: his insistence that the final measure repeal a law that protects social media companies from certain lawsuits.

The conferees were expected to sign the NDAA conference report Wednesday evening. The Senate voted by unanimous consent Wednesday morning to formally go to a conference on the bill, the last procedural step before the measure is made final, and the Senate also named its conferees on Wednesday.

The legislation, which has become law for 59 straight fiscal years, would authorize for fiscal 2021 about three-quarters of a trillion dollars in defense spending and would set Pentagon policies. The House and Senate adopted their versions of the bills with veto-proof margins earlier this year.