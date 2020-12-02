Comment period underway on paid family leave policies for Capitol Hill workers

Paid family leave on Capitol Hill has long been governed by a patchwork of policies depending on what office or department employees work for, but interim guidance and a new proposal for Legislative Branch employees could set a baseline for family leave policies.

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights is soliciting feedback and public comment on the proposal until Dec. 17. With the wide-ranging policies from office to office, staffers now have a chance to speak up on what they’d like to see implemented.

The new proposed regulation is part of a larger overhaul of benefits for federal workers, under the Federal Employee Paid Leave Act, which the president signed into law late last year.

But just because Congress passes laws governing federal workers doesn’t mean that their own staff reap the benefits. Congress routinely exempts itself from federal labor laws and others governing federal employees.

Thousands of staffers on Capitol Hill are covered under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but time is unpaid and many staffers are reluctant to use the full 12 weeks provided. Paid leave has varied widely between offices and some don’t have an official policy at all, relying instead on ad hoc policies issued on a case-by-case basis.