CDC issues COVID-19 warnings, new recommendations

The next few months of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be the most difficult yet, warned Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who said the agency would cooperate with the incoming Biden administration.

Redfield’s remarks at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday came as the CDC also announced some changes to guidelines for people after exposure to COVID-19.

His comments acknowledging that he would be leaving the CDC next year when President-elect Joe Biden takes office deviated from many other Trump administration political appointees.

“My time as CDC director is coming to an end in January. This nation was severely underprepared for this pandemic and I think we have to call it the way it is,” said Redfield, emphasizing that consistency in messaging and thoughtful interventions based on data will be key to mitigation.

“I know I’m going to do a lot of reflection when I get out in January because I do think that’s the key that we owe the next group is what did we learn, what did we learn that works, what did we learn that didn’t work?” he said.