Trump-era court battles weaken congressional power

Congress will emerge from the Trump administration with weakened power to check a president or oversee the operation of the federal government, the most consequential fallout that experts see for lawmakers after four years of nearly constant high-profile courtroom showdowns with a defiant president.

Democratic lawmakers often had no other recourse than to go to court because of President Donald Trump’s approach. Once there, lawmakers fell short or didn’t get what they sought — and it doesn’t bode well for similar oversight efforts in administrations to come.

Democrats couldn’t pursue their lawsuit accusing Trump of unconstitutionally benefiting financially from his presidency. They are still trying to force a White House lawyer to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. They haven’t gotten grand jury materials from the special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. They are still trying to stop Trump’s transfer of money to get around congressional appropriations and build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It might take decades to reveal which Trump-era legal cases will be the most consequential for Congress, such as those on presidential power in immigration, a case about the 2020 census now at the Supreme Court or other policy areas. Sometimes a case that seems less important now might become consequential in unforeseen ways down the road, legal experts say.

But for now, experts point to the Supreme Court’s decision in the House Democrats’ effort to obtain Trump’s personal business and tax records from an accounting firm and banks.