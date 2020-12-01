The vaporous case against Neera Tanden for OMB director

Believe it or not, some forms of governmental controversy predate Donald Trump.

In fact, there is no more telling sign that Joe Biden is restoring normalcy than the fact that one of his Cabinet-level picks is already in trouble.

Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden for the director of the Office of Management and Budget has sparked opposition from both Senate Republicans and left-wing Democrats.

A longtime Hillary Clinton aide, Tanden heads the Center for American Progress, a leading Democratic establishment think tank. She is simultaneously attacked by the GOP for being too aggressive a partisan warrior and by progressives for having been too accommodating with Republicans on issues like Social Security.

In truth, Tanden boasts the two skills most needed in an incoming OMB director — a far-reaching understanding of how the federal government works and the trust of the president-elect.