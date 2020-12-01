Partisan split on Senate panel over end to Fed lending programs

Democrats and Republicans split on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision to end most of the emergency lending facilities established at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday.

“Even the Chamber of Commerce said that shutting down the emergency lending programs ‘closes the door on important liquidity options for businesses at a time when they need [them] the most,’” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the panel’s ranking member.

But at the hearing to take testimony from Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Chairman Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho, disagreed. “Secretary Mnuchin, I’m actually quite surprised to hear you criticized for following the law,” Crapo said.

As the economy began to shutter in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in March, the financial markets also began to shut down until the Fed started to set up emergency lending backstops. Congress gave the Treasury secretary $500 billion to underwrite those credit facilities and other direct lending programs as part of the $2 trillion relief package in March.

Mnuchin last month asked the Fed to end most of the emergency credit facilities, saying that the law only foresaw the programs operating until the end of the year. In a rare public disagreement, the Fed said it would prefer to maintain the backstops into next year — something it would have the authority to do only with Mnuchin’s blessing. But in his testimony Tuesday, Powell only obliquely referenced the disagreement as he said the central bank would end the programs and return the unused funds.