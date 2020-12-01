Biden administration seen aiding digital identities, closing fintech loopholes

Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for Compass Point Research and Trading, said financial services issues will fall directly behind the pandemic, health care and the environment — and will leap into that first tier of priorities if they intersect with economic access and fairness.

“Fintech has a unique runway to tell a story about expanding access,” he said in an interview. Boltansky said the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges the government encountered in delivering financial assistance to individuals earlier this year exposed the “arcane nature” of the U.S. payments system.

“The fact that we’re still talking about sending people checks in 2020 should be deeply frustrating to everyone involved. So I think there will be a willingness, if not an eagerness, to examine the financial architecture,” he said. “That provides an opportunity for fintechs.”

Fintech in Congress

Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois, said that with small majorities in the House and Senate, and a president-elect with a “natural instinct” for compromise, Democrats would look for “early, straightforward bipartisan wins.” Foster leads the House Financial Services Committee Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

“Fintech is an area where that may happen simply because there isn’t a natural Democratic or Republican position on many, maybe most, of the issues,” he told CQ Roll Call. “It’s clear that fintechs are becoming increasingly important, and that they’re also going to be an important tool to deal with the problems of the underbanked people and the maldistribution of wealth.”