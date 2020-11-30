Beneficiaries of more than $1.4 trillion in annual federal funding will find out this week who will be steering the ship as Appropriations Committee chairwoman for the 117th Congress.

Marcy Kaptur of Ohio is the most senior panel member in line for the job. Connecticut’s Rosa DeLauro, who’s second in seniority, has the most impressive list of endorsements. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida is further down the seniority list, but she’s the most prolific party fundraiser.

It’s an important decision for House Democrats in many respects.

The heir to retiring Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, the New Yorker who’s been the panel’s top Democrat for eight years, will be at the forefront of trying to implement President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda, both domestically and internationally.

She’ll need to navigate tricky caucus politics when it comes to restoring “earmarks,” the special line items for member districts banned nearly a decade ago, and eliminating the 43-year-old Hyde amendment, which bars federal funds for abortions. All three candidates have professed support both for bringing back earmarks and getting rid of Hyde, but both efforts could put party moderates in tough positions.