Drug touted by Trump may not alleviate pandemic’s toll on the poor

Federal officials on Tuesday plan to begin shipping thousands of doses of the monoclonal antibody drug made famous when President Donald Trump praised it after his COVID-19 recovery. But experts worry the drug could be out of reach for some of the people it could most help, and may even exacerbate the pandemic's racial and economic disparities.

When Trump praised the experimental drug made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in October, he promised it would be widely available for free. But widespread distribution isn't possible because of limited manufacturing of the newly developed drug.

"It is quite possible that inequities in access to monoclonal antibodies and other novel therapies will increase already well-documented health care disparities," wrote Robert Goldstein and Rochelle Walensky, infectious diseases doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, in a Nov. 11 Journal of the American Medical Association article, noting that millions lost their employee-sponsored health insurance this year, including some who remain uninsured. That is likely to have worsened inequality in coverage for Black and Latino people.

The treatment, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized on Saturday for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. That follows an emergency use authorization and similar government distribution plan for bamlanivimab, a separate monoclonal antibody drug manufactured by Eli Lilly & Co., two weeks ago.

Both treatments are being distributed to states each week proportional to their share of national cases over the prior seven days, Operation Warp Speed announced Monday. But this week's supply — 30,000 courses of the Regeneron drug and 50,000 courses of the Eli Lilly drug — will be far outstripped by cases, which have approached 200,000 per day this week.