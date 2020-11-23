Trump pushes Supreme Court to let him reshape apportionment

President Donald Trump faces what could be his last Supreme Court test in office on Nov. 30, when his lawyers defend his plan to exclude millions of undocumented immigrants from the congressional apportionment process.

Trump and his allies have argued that including such individuals in census figures used to reallocate congressional seats dilutes the power of voters in states with few undocumented immigrants. Three panels of federal judges have disagreed, sending the issue to the Supreme Court.

Several complicating factors — the end of Trump’s term, the time-sensitive nature of the census process, and the high stakes involved — will make for a fraught set of oral arguments.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said if justices spend more time on whether the challengers have standing to be in court at all, versus the merits of their arguments, it could suggest whether they ultimately will make a definitive ruling, or punt.

“This is one of those cases where we will learn a lot in oral argument,” Turley said, pointing to Chief Justice John Roberts’ leanings to preserve the high court’s independence.