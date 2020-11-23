Spending deal by Dec. 11 hinges on Thanksgiving allocation pact

As negotiators race against the clock to write final spending legislation for the current fiscal year, signs of optimism emerged that a deal can be reached that would avoid a government shutdown next month.

Top appropriators missed a self-imposed deadline last week for reaching a bipartisan framework for a fiscal 2021 omnibus spending package, but talks continued Monday. Current stopgap funding runs out on Dec. 11.

If Republicans and Democrats can get an agreement on how to divvy up about $1.4 trillion in discretionary spending among the 12 regular appropriations bills before Thanksgiving, there is a path to completing an omnibus on time, according to people familiar with the talks.

“I think they get there,” one former congressional aide said Monday. “December 11th is a quick turnaround, but they can do it if they get an agreement in the next few days [on allocations]. If it doesn’t happen pre-Thanksgiving, then it will be tough to make that deadline.”

Congressional aides expressed hope.