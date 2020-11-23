Photo of the day: Another week, another protest

Posted November 23, 2020 at 3:28pm
Nearly three weeks have passed since Election Day and election-related protests are still scattered around D.C.
Members of the group Refuse Fascism delivered fake body bags to the General Services Administration in Washington on Monday. The group said it was protesting GSA Administrator Emily Murphy for blocking the incoming Biden administration's access to funds, officials, agencies, equipment and office space needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Loading the player...