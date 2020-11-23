Neal eyes massive coronavirus relief, climate and infrastructure package

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal’s attitude toward legislating under a Democratic-led White House might aptly be described as “never let a crisis go to waste.”

The Massachusetts Democrat wants to take a page from his party’s 2009 playbook, when the Obama administration took office amid the wreckage of the financial crisis and enacted a nearly $800 billion stimulus that went as far afield as clean energy and infrastructure spending.

President-elect Joe Biden oversaw that effort as vice president, and Neal sees potential to reprise something like it on a grander scale.

“I do think with a President Biden that stimulus linked to climate change and linked to infrastructure go hand in hand,” Neal said in an interview. “Why don't we wrap them into one big bill, and given the Fed’s determination to keep interest rates low, we can do some borrowing.”

Based on proposals House Democrats have put forth since this summer, the cost could go north of $4 trillion over a decade. That includes a $2.4 trillion coronavirus aid package and a $1.5 trillion infrastructure and climate measure.