GM exits Trump fuel efficiency fight, backs electric future

General Motors’ announcement Monday that it is withdrawing from a Trump administration effort to end California’s right to set its own fuel efficiency standards is yet more evidence that the auto industry has begun to accept the inevitability of an electric future and is moving on from a Trump White House.

In a letter Monday to 11 environmental organizations that fought the Trump administration’s less stringent fuel efficiency standards, GM CEO Mary Barra said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric vehicle use and is withdrawing from a lawsuit aimed at quashing California’s decades-old authority to set its own emissions standards. Barra urged other automakers to follow suit.

“President-elect Biden recently said, ‘I believe that we can own the 21st century car market again by moving to electric vehicles.’ We at General Motors couldn’t agree more,” Barra wrote, adding “we believe there is now a path to achieve agreement on a national standard and complementary policies to accelerate the electrification of the light-duty transportation sector.”

Barra also spoke Monday with Mary Nichols, head of the California Air Resources Board, a Nichols spokesman confirmed. Barra met with Biden and other business and labor leaders Nov. 16.

The letter marked a sharp turn for Barra, who privately urged Trump at the beginning of his administration to loosen President Barack Obama’s 2012 emissions standards. Trump obliged, not only initially moving to freeze the standards at 2021 levels but also launching a protracted fight with California, which began setting its own stricter fuel efficiency standards in the 1970s.