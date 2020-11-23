Biden said to pick Janet Yellen for Treasury amid deep economic slump

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary.

Yellen was the first woman to run the Fed and, if confirmed by the Senate, would make history as the first woman to run the Treasury Department. The Biden transition team did not respond to a request for comment, but The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and other publications reported the choice.

Yellen is an economist who would immediately face the challenge of guiding the nation’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. And, depending on the outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections in January, she may have to do so working with a GOP-controlled Senate that could oppose additional stimulus measures.

On the other hand, some economists have predicted a robust economic recovery once the pandemic has been brought under control. With recent vaccine announcements generating hope that most economic activity could return to normal next summer, Yellen could oversee a major rebound.

Yellen garnered bipartisan Senate support for her nominations to the Fed board in 1994 and 2011, and for her promotion to chairwoman in 2014. Thanks to her tenure on the Fed, she has relationships with senators on both sides of the aisle. That experience also means she has worked with other nations’ finance ministers and international trade officials.