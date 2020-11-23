Biden picks Alejandro Mayorkas to head Homeland Security

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Cuban refugee Alejandro Mayorkas to be his Homeland Security secretary, his transition team announced Monday, tapping the first Latino and immigrant to serve in that role.

Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor who served as DHS deputy secretary in the Obama administration from 2013 to 2016, would oversee a sprawling department that in recent years has experienced frequent turnover and low morale. DHS includes three immigration agencies along with the Transportation Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Secret Service and several other agencies.

During his time at DHS, where he also served as director of the department’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013, Mayorkas served as the architect of the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that has allowed immigrants who came to the U.S. unlawfully as children to live and work in the country without fear of deportation.

If his nomination is approved by the Senate, Mayorkas would be expected to follow Biden’s plans to reverse numerous hard-line policies laid out by the current Trump administration, which has rolled out more than 400 executive actions on immigration alone, according to a recent report by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Among other things, Mayorkas, 60, would be be tasked with reinstating DACA and terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which frequently is called the “Remain in Mexico” policy because it has forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the United States.