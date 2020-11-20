Wasserman Schultz makes climate pitch in Appropriations gavel bid

Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz released a 10-point climate change "action plan" Friday as she prepares for the final days of campaigning to succeed retiring House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y.

The four-page plan is broken down into proposals to boost spending to address environmental disparities that impact minorities; clean energy and transportation; sustainable infrastructure; disaster mitigation; international climate resilience; preparing the U.S. military; funding for agricultural and science programs; and government subsidies for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the outer continental shelf.

“It is time for the Appropriations Committee, to work together with the committees of jurisdiction to double down on combating climate change,” Wasserman Schultz wrote in an introduction. “Substantial federal investments are desperately needed to expedite the transition to clean energy and blunt the impacts already afflicting our communities — especially communities of color.”

Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Marcy Kaptur of Ohio are also running for the slot. Wasserman Schultz is a much more junior member of the panel waging something of a dark horse campaign, but she's an accomplished party fundraiser and has rounded up support from disparate factions within the caucus.

House Democrats are expected to vote the week of Nov. 30 to determine which of the three will become the next chairwoman of a committee that determines where about $1.4 trillion in federal funds are spent each year.