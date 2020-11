President Donald Trump's challenges to the presidential election results got heated this week, while the House held its own leadership elections.

Meanwhile, Congress wrapped up its business before heading home for Thanksgiving, but not before the Capitol started to look a little bit like Christmas.

Here's the week in photos:

A Trump supporter yells at counterprotesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building during the Million MAGA March in Washington on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., arrives for the House Republican leadership elections at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris, D-Calif., departs from a meeting in a Senate Intelligence Committee room in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House Republican leadership election on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A full recycling bin sits outside the empty office of Rep. Peter J. Visclosky, D-Ind., in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. Visclosky did not seek reelection in 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The 2020 Capitol Christmas ornament sits for sale at the Senate Gift Shop in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., races to catch the Senate subway as she heads to the Capitol for a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows talks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Construction workers continue building the inaugural platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, in preparation for the Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration ceremony. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, holds a news conference on lawsuits surrounding the 2020 presidential election results. During the event — which was held in a crowded, warm room — sweat caused what appeared to be hair dye to drip down the sides of Giuliani's face. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington with other Democratic members of Congress to push President-elect Joe Biden to appoint a corporate-free cabinet and address the climate threat on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is unloaded on the West Front of the Capitol on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)