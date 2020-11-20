Crapo poised for starring role in economic, health care policy

The most powerful committee in Congress hasn’t had a top Republican not named Charles E. Grassley or Orrin G. Hatch in two decades.

That’s about to change in January when a Harvard Law School-trained attorney from Idaho Falls is expected to take the Senate Finance gavel — or the ranking member slot in an evenly divided Senate, depending on the Georgia runoffs.

Either way, Michael D. Crapo will be at the center of economic and health care policymaking in a pivotal year, as a new administration takes office amid the devastation of COVID-19.

Senate Finance’s expansive portfolio makes it ground zero for President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda on economic stimulus, infrastructure, climate change, health insurance expansion, drug pricing limits and sifting through the wreckage of President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Crapo, who declined to be interviewed with his committee status up in the air until January, will be the GOP’s gatekeeper for progressive plans hatched by a Biden administration and House Democrats.