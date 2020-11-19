Threat of Democratic control drives GOP in Georgia Senate runoffs

Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler stood together onstage in a crowded Georgia strip-mall bar and grill on a recent afternoon.

The two Republicans had barely acknowledged each other as they ran parallel campaigns for most of 2020.

But now, with the senators in a two-month sprint toward Jan. 5 runoffs that both parties describe as battles for the soul of the country, Loeffler and Perdue, like their Democratic opponents, are linked.

“Guys, this is it,” Perdue said that Friday as he surveyed the mostly maskless audience at the Black Diamond Grill, according to a video posted on his Facebook page. “She wins, I win. I win, she wins.”

With the campaigns well into their second week, the candidates on both sides are running in lockstep, with disciplined messages that offer polarized views of the country and the stakes in the two races.