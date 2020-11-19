The power of Jill Biden and the women Joe Biden trusts

When Barack Obama won the presidency, many tipped a hat to Michelle Obama, his wife and partner, including Barack Obama himself. It was true in 2008 that the candidate was a smart man, a gifted orator and an exceptional politician as he broke through to become the first Black president of the United States. But he could not have done it without Michelle Obama.

That’s my take, anyway.

The African American women who not only voted for him in droves but registered first-time voters and spread the word in their social groups and meeting spaces may not at first have been that familiar with the first-term senator from Illinois, but they immediately recognized the woman at his side, a child of the South Side of Chicago who wore her Princeton and Harvard Law credentials lightly.

When Obama was sometimes characterized as “aloof,” the first lady was there to keep the first couple’s persona very down to earth. She continued to draw crowds and admiration after she left the White House, when her autobiography “Becoming” made every best-sellers list. On his tour for his own memoir, “A Promised Land,” the former president, of course, gets asked questions about Michelle Obama; he answers, with a smile.

Joe Biden is set to follow his onetime boss into the White House in January. And, under the Obama model, the president-elect is also sharing the spotlight with a strong and independent partner. Like Obama, he doesn’t seem to mind one bit; Joe Biden realizes that Dr. Jill Biden is definitely an asset.