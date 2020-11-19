Census Bureau finds processing problems amid deadline sprint

The Census Bureau acknowledged Thursday it ran into "anomalies" while processing data from this year's decennial count, potentially jeopardizing President Donald Trump’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from census figures used to divvy up congressional seats.

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said the agency ran into problems trying to finish tabulating census figures in time to be sent to the White House by a Dec. 31 deadline. The agency originally planned on five months to tabulate and check the data, but after the administration cut short the count, only two and a half months remained.

“During post-collection processing, certain processing anomalies have been discovered,” Dillingham said in a statement Thursday. “These types of processing anomalies have occurred in past censuses. I am directing the Census Bureau to utilize all resources available to resolve this as expeditiously as possible. As it has been all along, our goal remains an accurate and statistically sound Census.”

The agency statement did not respond to questions Thursday about the nature of any delays or whether it would still deliver data by the end of the year.

After a Trump administration victory in court, Census Bureau officials ended data collection in October, leaving less than three months to finish tabulating and checking census results before the end-of-year deadline.