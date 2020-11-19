Transition aide’s report on antitrust urges Biden action

The incoming Biden administration should pursue legislation to increase competition and rein in dominant companies across the economy, according to a report by antitrust experts including Bill Baer, a former Justice Department official and a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

The report said legislation is needed to clarify or overrule “flawed” court decisions that constrain antitrust regulators and to address emerging competition problems. It was released Thursday by the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a nonprofit think tank focused on economic justice issues.

The report also calls for $600 million in increased annual appropriations for antitrust enforcement at the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission and to establish a new White House Competition Office within the National Economic Council. The effort comes amid calls on Capitol Hill for an antitrust overhaul, particularly amid concern about the market power of big tech companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc.

“The administration should seize this moment of both bipartisan and unambiguous public support for stronger antitrust enforcement to seek legislative action that would restore the core functions of the antitrust law,” the report said.

Baer, who worked in the Obama administration, is a visiting fellow in government studies at the Brookings Institution. He is on the Biden transition team for the Federal Trade Commission.