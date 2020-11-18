White House signals acceptance of omnibus spending package

The Trump administration appears ready to accept a $1.4 trillion, full-year omnibus appropriations bill rather than a simple short-term government funding extension, according to top Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby met separately on Wednesday with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to talk about year-end legislative priorities. Meadows also had lunch with GOP senators on Wednesday.

"It's our hope, and I think this is [Speaker Nancy Pelosi's] view as well, that we can come together on an omnibus and pass it," McConnell told reporters. "I believe that that's the preference of the White House as well."

Shelby, R-Ala., said after his meeting with Meadows that the Trump administration will support an omnibus.

“We went over where we are as far as trying to put the omnibus together and we talked about some parameters between us and the House,” Shelby said. “I thought our meeting was very positive, and he indicated to me that the president and the administration, they want a bill and we do too, and so that's good.”