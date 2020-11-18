The long leather-seated benches and armchairs around the fireplaces of the House Speaker’s Lobby have been cleared out in an effort to keep House lawmakers from congregating and lingering during votes.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the behavior, which is in direct violation of guidance from the attending physician, in an announcement from the House floor Wednesday.

“The chair would advise that all members should leave the chamber promptly after casting their votes. Furthermore, members should avoid congregating in the rooms leading to the chamber, including the speaker’s lobby,” said Pelosi.

She reminded lawmakers that their own health is not the only concern when conducting business in the chamber.

“It is essential for the health and safety of members, staff, and U.S. Capitol Police to consistently practice social distancing and to ensure that a safe capacity be maintained in the chamber at all times,” she said. “The Sergeant-at-Arms is directed to enforce this policy.”