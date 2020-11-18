Shelby adds $760 million for unrequested ships with Alabama ties

The Senate Appropriations Committee, led by Alabama Republican Richard C. Shelby, added more than three quarters of a billion dollars to its new Pentagon spending bill for warships that were not sought by the Navy but are built by Shelby’s constituents.

Tucked deep inside the draft Senate Pentagon spending bill is $500 million for an “LHA replacement,” the next in the America class of amphibious assault ships, which are smaller versions of aircraft carriers and are designed to carry Marines and their aircraft.

The America class of ships is being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Miss., right next to Alabama, and many of the shipyard workers are Alabamians.

When the late Thad Cochran, R-Miss., was a leader of the Senate’s Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, he would often add funds for ships made in Pascagoula. Shelby appears to be continuing that tradition.

Also buried in the Senate’s new Pentagon spending bill is $260 million for an Expeditionary Fast Transport ship, a 330-foot-long troop transport vessel made by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala.